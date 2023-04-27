LEGAL ADVERTISING

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE

Please take note that Suzy Obrien and Ernie Hunnius are intending to file a Natural Resources Protection Act permit application with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection pursuant to the provisions of 38 M.R.S.A. 480-BB on or about April 18, 2023.

The application is for stabilizing eroded areas of the shoreline, managing storm and ground water discharge, replacement of vegetation, and dock repair on 31 Osier Road, New Harbor in Bristol.

A request for a public hearing or a request that the Board of Environmental Protection assume jurisdiction over this application must be received by the Department, in writing, no later than 20 days after the application is found by the Department to be complete and is accepted for processing. A public hearing may or may not be held at the discretion of the Commissioner or Board of Environmental Protection. Public comment on the application will be accepted throughout the processing of the application.

The application will be filed for public inspection at the Department of Environmental Protection’s office in Augusta during normal working hours. A copy of the application may also be seen at the municipal offices in Bristol, Maine.

Written public comments may be sent to the Department of Environment Protection, Bureau of Land and Water Quality, 17 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333-0017.

