LEGAL ADVERTISING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Notice is hereby given that in accordance with the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered February 10, 2023 in the action entitled KeyBank, NA, s/b/m First Niagara Bank, NA v. Peggy Jean Wadsworth a/k/a Peggy J. Wadsworth, by the Wiscasset District Court, Docket No. RE-22-8, wherein the Court adjudged the foreclosure of a mortgage granted by Peggy Jean Wadsworth a/k/a Peggy J. Wadsworth to KeyBank National Association dated December 31, 2010 and recorded in the Lincoln County Registry of Deeds in Book 4366, Page 285, the period of redemption having expired, a public sale of the property described in the mortgage will be conducted on

June 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM

At Holiday Inn by the Bay,

88 Spring Street, Portland, Maine

The property is located at 1454 Old Augusta Road, Waldoboro, Maine, as described in said mortgage. The sale will be by public auction. All bidders for the property will be required to make a deposit of $5,000.00 in certified or bank check at the time of the public sale made payable to Bendett & McHugh, P.C., which deposit is non-refundable as to the highest bidder. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid within sixty (60) days of the public sale. In the event a representative of the mortgagee is not present at the time and place stated in this notice, no sale shall be deemed to have occurred and all rights to reschedule a subsequent sale are reserved. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

This property will be sold as is. Additional terms will be announced at the public sale.

KeyBank, NA, s/b/m First Niagara Bank, NA

by its attorneys,

Bendett & McHugh, P.C.

30 Danforth Street, Ste. 104

Portland, ME 04101

207-221-0016

