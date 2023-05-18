LEGAL ADVERTISING

LEGAL NOTICE AND

NOTICE OF HEARING

Maine Department of Health & Human Services

MAINE DISTRICT COURT

IN RE: Sailor W.

Doc. No.: WISDC-PC-22-13

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO Unknown Father whereabouts unknown:

Pursuant to 22 M.R.S. §4001 et seq., the Maine Department of Health & Human Services (hereafter, “DHHS”) has petitioned the Court for a Child Protection Order and Termination of Parental Rights Order, concerning the child: Sailor Witwicki d/o/b:11/22/2020 born at Alfond Center for Health, Augusta, Maine. The mother is Lauren Witwicki, and the father is or may be Unknown Father. DHHS has met the requirements of M.R. Civ. P. Rule 4(g)(1)(A)-(C). Hearing on the pending Petition(s) will be held at Maine District Court, 32 High Street, Wiscasset, Maine, on June 22, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Failure to appear at this hearing may result in the issuance of a child protection order, the termination of your parental rights, and/or any other order permissible under 22 M.R.S. §4001 et seq. You may be entitled to legal counsel in these proceedings. Contact the court at the above address or 207-882-6363. To obtain a copy of the Petition(s), contact the court or DHHS at 91 Camden Street, Suite 103, Rockland, Maine 04841. DHHS is represented by the Maine Office of the Attorney General, 6 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333.

Dated: 5/15/23

John Martin

Judge, Maine District Court

Teri Lambert

A True Attested Copy

Clerk, Maine District Court

20-22

