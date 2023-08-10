Please take notice that the agent Midcoast Marine Construction LLC, c/o Lily Winchenbach, 8 Barstow Road, Damariscotta, ME 04543, (207) 350-6101, on behalf of property owner Mark Abara, 100 Lake Street, Haverhill, MA 01832, (978) 337-3954, is intending to file a Natural Resources Protection Act permit application with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection pursuant to the provisions of 38 M.R.S.A. §§ 480-8 and 480-BB on or about August 26, 2023

This application is for the new construction of a permanent pier (32×6) with the attachment of a temporary runway (32×3) and two floats (10×16) at 69 Thompson Inn Road, South Bristol, ME 04568 (a parcel of land recently addressed), Town of South Bristol Tax Map 19 Lot 3.

A request for a public hearing or a request that the Board of Environmental Protection assume jurisdiction over this application must be received by the Department, in writing, no later than 20 days after the application is found by the Department to be complete and is accepted for processing. A public hearing may or may not be held at the discretion of the Commissioner or Board of Environmental Protection. Public comment on the application will be accepted throughout the processing of the application.

The application will be filed for public inspection at the Department of Environmental Protection’s office in Augusta during normal working hours. A copy of the application may also be seen at the municipal offices in South Bristol, Maine.

Written public comments may be sent to the regional office in Augusta, where the application is filed for public inspection at MDEP, Central Maine Regional Office, 17 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333.

32

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

