LEGAL ADVERTISING

at

Atlantic Storage Center, Waldoboro Maine, will be holding two private sales in lieu of non-payment for services. The first, Unit No. A09A14, rented to Christopher Christian, is located at 1693 Atlantic Highway, Waldoboro, will be auctioned off on Monday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. Immediately following that will be an auction for Unit No. B113B12, rented to David Beal, located at 3569 Atlantic Highway, Waldoboro.

