Please take notice that MCI Indian Run MHP LLC, c/o James W. Johnston, 3 Forest Street, Suite 4, New Canaan, CT 06840, (860) 992-5096, is intending to file a Site Location of Development Act permit application pursuant to the provisions of 38 M.R.S.A. §§ 481 through 490 with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection on or about October 10, 2023 and DEP Rule 21C (1) and (4).

The application is for a transfer of Permit #L-010614-84-A-N originally approved by Site Location Order approving the development of the Indian Run Estates mobile home park dated August 13, 1985 as the same has been amended, revised and transferred by subsequent Department Orders. Location of the subject property: Indian Run Estates Mobile Home Park, 1151 Middle Road, Dresden, Maine 04342.

Request for the Board of Environmental Protection to assume jurisdiction over this application or for a hearing on the application must be submitted to the Department, in writing, no later than 20 days after the application is accepted as complete for processing.

The application will be filed for inspection at the Department of Environmental Protection’s office in Augusta during regular business hours. A copy of the application may also be seen at the Dresden Town Office located at 534 Gardiner Road, Dresden, Maine, during normal business hours.

Public comments on the application may be sent to the Department at: Robert Green, Robert.I.Green@maine.gov or Maine Department of Environmental Protection, 17 State House Station, Augusta, Augusta, Maine 04333-0017.

41

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

