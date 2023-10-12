DETERMINATION OF CATEGORICAL EXCLUSION

To: All Interested Persons

As required by Section 6 of the State of Maine Rules Relating to Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund Chapter 230, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) staff prepared a “Justification for Categorical Exclusion” on behalf of AOS 93 Nobleboro Central School of Nobleboro, Maine, to exempt a proposed project from the formal environmental review requirements.

The proposed action is a PFAS Remediation Project

The Drinking Water Program’s review of the proposed actions has indicated that it meets the criteria of “Categorical Exclusion” listed in subsection c (II) of Chapter 230. The project is not likely to have significant effects on the quality of the environment. Specifically, the proposed action will consist of the installation of a PFAS treatment system inside the existing school building. The project will include upgrading existing equipment, plumbing, and electrical work needed to ensure proper operation and performance of the PFAS Removal System. The project will be completed in late 2023.

Therefore, a Categorical Exclusion from formal environmental review as provided in Section 6 of the State of Maine Rules Relating to Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund Chapter 230 is being granted. This exclusion may be revoked at any time if 1) the project is altered and no longer meets the requirements of a categorical exclusion 2) new evidence shows that serious environmental issues exist or 3) a local, State or Federal law is being or may be violated.

Project documents are on file and are available for public review at the offices of AOS 93 Nobleboro Central School located at 194 Center Street, Nobleboro, Maine 04555, and at the offices of the Drinking Water Program. Comments relative to this decision may be submitted to the Department of Health and Human Services Drinking Water Program.

DATE ISSUED: October 12, 2023

41

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

