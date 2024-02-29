Please take notice that Revision Energy Inc., 758 Westbrook St., South Portland, ME 04106, alexrp@revisionenergy.com; 207-390-8160, is intending to file an application for approval for a solar energy development Decommissioning Plan with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection pursuant to the provisions of 35-A M.R.S. §§ 3491-3496 on or about February 29, 2024.

The application is for development of up to 999 kW AC ground mounted solar array at the following location: approximately 489 Manktown Rd., Waldoboro, ME.

A request for a public hearing or a request that the Board of Environmental Protection assume jurisdiction over this application must be received by the Department, in writing, no later than 20 days after the application is found by the Department to be complete and is accepted for processing. A public hearing may or may not be held at the discretion of the Commissioner or Board of Environmental Protection. Public comment on the application will be accepted throughout the processing of the application.

The application will be filed for public inspection at the Department of Environmental Protection’s office in Augusta during normal working hours. A copy of the application may also be seen at the municipal offices in Waldoboro, Maine.

Written public comments may be sent to the regional office in Augusta where the application is filed for public inspection: MDEP, Central Maine Regional Office, 17 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333.

9

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

