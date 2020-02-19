Members of the Corporation are hereby notified that the annual meeting of said Corporation will be held at the Taste of Maine Restaurant, Woolwich, Maine, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. E.D.S.T.
Signed: Stephanie J. Wagg, Clerk
LEGAL NOTICE BATH SAVINGS INSTITUTION 169th ANNUAL MEETING
