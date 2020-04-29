LEGAL NOTICE

Tidewater Telecom, Inc. is currently making an application to the Rural Utility Service (RUS) to finance certain telephone facilities. A Loan Design is being prepared for the funding of the facilities that will be placed during the next five years. As part of the application for RUS financing, Tidewater Telecom, Inc. must assess the impact that construction will have on the environment. All requirements of Federal Register, 7CFR Part 1970, dated April 1, 2016, including all National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requirements, must be met.

Tidewater Telecom, Inc. is an RUS borrower; therefore, its construction practices will conform to RUS’s published Construction Practices and List of Acceptable Materials. This includes following environmental regulations for the restorations of the buried cable facilities construction routes as nearly as possible to pre-construction state.

Complete plans for the proposed construction are available for public review at: The office of Tidewater Telecom, Inc., 133 Back Meadow Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555 or at the office of Finley Engineering Company, Inc., 711 South Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, Wisconsin 54720.

