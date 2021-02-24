Members of the Corporation are hereby notified that the annual meeting of said Corporation will be held at Bath Savings Institution, 105 Front Street, Bath, Maine, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. E.D.S.T.
Signed: Stephanie J. Wagg, Clerk
LEGAL NOTICE BATH SAVINGS INSTITUTION 170th ANNUAL MEETING
Members of the Corporation are hereby notified that the annual meeting of said Corporation will be held at Bath Savings Institution, 105 Front Street, Bath, Maine, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. E.D.S.T.