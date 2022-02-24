Members of the Corporation are hereby notified that the annual meeting of said Corporation will
be held at Bath Savings Institution, 105 Front Street, Bath, Maine, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at
3:00 p.m. E.D.S.T.
Signed: Stephanie J. Wagg, Clerk
Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years
at
Members of the Corporation are hereby notified that the annual meeting of said Corporation will
be held at Bath Savings Institution, 105 Front Street, Bath, Maine, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at
3:00 p.m. E.D.S.T.
Signed: Stephanie J. Wagg, Clerk