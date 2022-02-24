Advanced Search
LEGAL NOTICE BATH SAVINGS INSTITUTION 171st ANNUAL MEETING

at

Members of the Corporation are hereby notified that the annual meeting of said Corporation will
be held at Bath Savings Institution, 105 Front Street, Bath, Maine, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at
3:00 p.m. E.D.S.T.

Signed: Stephanie J. Wagg, Clerk

