LEGAL NOTICE

Notice to all persons who ever attended school in RSU 40/MSAD 40 in the towns of Friendship, Union, Waldoboro, Warren, Washington and who were born prior to June 30, 1995, or to their parents:

RSU 40, (Friendship, Union, Waldoboro, Warren, Washington) may have special education records in its possession for those students and will destroy such special education records

after July 30, 2022. If you would like to have these records rather than having them destroyed, please contact Karen Brackett, Director of Special Services at 785-2277,

ext. 227, prior to July 30, 2022 to make arrangements for obtaining the special education records. The School Department shall maintain permanently a record of a student’s name, address, phone number, grades, attendance record, classes attended, grade level completed and year completed.

