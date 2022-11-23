Pursuant to Section 15915 of Title 20-A of the Maine Revised Statutes, Regional School Unit No. 40 (RSU 40) seeks qualifications for an energy services company to provide energy conservation and air quality improvement projects at facilities throughout RSU 40. Parties interested in receiving a Request for Qualifications document and submitting a response must notify:

Brian H. Race

Director of Facilities

Brian_race@msad40.org

(207) 785-2277 x 237

