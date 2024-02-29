Pursuant to Section 15915 of Title 20-A of the Maine Revised Statutes, Regional School Unit No. 40 (RSU 40) seeks qualifications for an energy services company to provide energy conservation and air quality improvement projects at facilities throughout RSU 40. Parties interested in receiving a Request for Qualifications document and submitting a response must notify: Brian Race, Director of Facilities, Regional School Unit No. 40, Brian_race@rsu40.org, (207) 785-3119 x237.

The selected energy services company will be responsible for completion of all aspects of design and work of the project in compliance with Section 15915, including performance guarantees. It is anticipated that the project will include energy efficiency and operational health upgrades and retrofits to the heating and ventilating systems, including solar thermal systems and lighting systems, at existing RSU 40 schools.

Qualifications must be submitted no later than Monday, March 18, 2024.

9

