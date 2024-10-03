Regional School Unit No. 40 (RSU 40) seeks qualifications for snow removal of our 6 campuses and bus garage throughout RSU 40. Parties interested in receiving a Request for Proposal (RFP) document and submitting a response must notify:

Brian Race • Director of Facilities

Regional School Unit No. 40 • Brian_race@rsu40.org

(207) 785-3119 x237 • (207) 542-2359 – Cell

The selected company will be responsible for timely plowing and salt/winter sand treatment to all RSU 40 parking lots, roads and walkways as outlined in the RFP.

Qualifications must be submitted no later than 12:00 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

