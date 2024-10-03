The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

LEGAL NOTICE RSU 40 Request for Proposal Winter Snow Plowing & Salt/Sand Treatment

at

Regional School Unit No. 40 (RSU 40) seeks qualifications for snow removal of our 6 campuses and bus garage throughout RSU 40. Parties interested in receiving a Request for Proposal (RFP) document and submitting a response must notify:

Brian Race • Director of Facilities
Regional School Unit No. 40 • Brian_race@rsu40.org
(207) 785-3119 x237 • (207) 542-2359 – Cell

The selected company will be responsible for timely plowing and salt/winter sand treatment to all RSU 40 parking lots, roads and walkways as outlined in the RFP.

Qualifications must be submitted no later than 12:00 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2024.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^