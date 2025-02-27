The Lincoln County News
LEGAL NOTICE BATH SAVINGS INSTITUTION 174th ANNUAL MEETING

at

Members of the Corporation are hereby notified that the annual meeting of said Corporation will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn, Freeport, Maine, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. E.D.S.T.

Stephanie J. Wagg, Clerk


