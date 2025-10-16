LEGAL NOTICE

Verizon Wireless has applied for zoning approvals from the Wiscasset Planning Board for a 155ʹ monopole and related equipment for a cell site facility to provide wireless communications for emergency services, businesses and individuals in the greater Wiscasset area. The Facility would be located on the parcel known as Map/Lot R05-09, off West Alna Road on land owned by Norman Sherman. Complete details are or will be on file with the Town and available for public review. A public hearing is scheduled to be held on Monday, October 27, 2025 at 7:00 PM at the Wiscasset Town Office, 51 Bath Road, Wiscasset, Maine.

42 & 43

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

