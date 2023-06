Annually, Lincoln Academy destroys special education records for former students who graduated 10 years ago. This year, records of students who graduated in 2013 or earlier will be destroyed.

If you would like to pick up your special education records, please contact the Special Services Office at 207-563-3596, extension 1309 or e-mail zimmerli@lincolnacademy.org by July 15th, 2023.

