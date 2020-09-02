TO ALL THOSE INDIVIDUALS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN LINCOLN CEMETERY

Please be advised that in view of all the issues regarding the Covid-19 Virus and the Pandemic in general, the Board of Trustees of the Lincoln Cemetery Association has voted to suspend the By-Law requiring an Annual Meeting of our Association for the current year 2020 which was due to be called on September 19th.

In lieu of the Annual Meeting, the Trustees plan to make available a Report regarding the status of the Cemetery and a Financial Statement, both dated September 19, 2020, to any interested parties by contacting the Association as follows:

E-Mail: johnhilton@tidewater.net or Phone: 207-380-7435

Please note, Donations to our Cemetery Care Fund are always welcomed.

Respectfully, the Lincoln Cemetery Association Trustees will certainly appreciate your understanding of their actions.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

