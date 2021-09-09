Advanced Search
LINCOLN CEMETERY ASSOCIATION ANNUAL MEETING

at

In accordance with our Association By-Laws, our Annual Meeting will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Meeting Facility of the Town of Newcastle located adjacent to the Fire Station on River Road.

Descendants of Families buried in our Cemetery and current Lot Owners are requested to attend and are urged to do so. We also extend an invitation to others who may have a historic interest in this ancient Cemetery Burial Ground.

Please note, Donations to our Cemetery Care Fund are always welcomed.

Respectfully, Lincoln Cemetery Association Trustees

