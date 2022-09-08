Advanced Search
LINCOLN CEMETERY ASSOCIATION ANNUAL MEETING

at

The Lincoln Cemetery annual meeting will be held this year on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10:00am in the Town of Newcastle meeting facility adjacent to the Fire Station on the River Road.
Descendants of Families buried in the Lincoln Cemetery and current lot owners are invited to attend this meeting. We also extend the invitation to others who may have a historic interest in this ancient Cemetery Burial Ground.
Please note, Donations to our Cemetery Care Fund are always welcomed.
Respectfully, Lincoln Cemetery Association Trustees

