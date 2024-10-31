The Lincoln County News
Lincoln County Commissioners Request for Proposals Behavioral Health Liaison

at

The Lincoln County Commissioners seek proposals for out-patient mental health services to be provided as a Mental Health Liaison contract delivered through the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Parties interested in submitting a proposal can find more information about the request at www.LincolnCountyMaine.me

Questions or to have a copy of the RFP sent to you
Contact Sheriff Todd Brackett at (207)882-6576

Sealed proposals must be received no later than December 3, 2024, at 9am in the Lincoln County Commissioners Office, P.O. Box 249, Wiscasset, ME 04578


