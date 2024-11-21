Lincoln County Government Notice of Opioid Settlement Funding

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from organizations for projects designed to address the detrimental effects of the opioid/overdose crisis currently experienced in Lincoln County and to help protect the community from such adverse effects. Funding will be awarded in accordance with Exhibit E -List of Opioid Remediation Uses as detailed in the Opioid Settlement Document.

A copy of the application form can be found at www.LincolnCountyMaine.me or call the County Commissioners’ Office at (207) 882-6311 to have a copy forwarded to you.

Please direct completed applications to the Office of the County Commissioners, C/O Carrie Kipfer, County Administrator, P.O. Box 249, Wiscasset ME 04578. Lincoln County organizations are encouraged to apply for funding by December 31, 2024.

