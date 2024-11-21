The Lincoln County News
Lincoln County Government Notice of Opioid Settlement Funding

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from organizations for projects designed to address the detrimental effects of the opioid/overdose crisis currently experienced in Lincoln County and to help protect the community from such adverse effects. Funding will be awarded in accordance with Exhibit E -List of Opioid Remediation Uses as detailed in the Opioid Settlement Document.

A copy of the application form can be found at www.LincolnCountyMaine.me or call the County Commissioners’ Office at (207) 882-6311 to have a copy forwarded to you.

Please direct completed applications to the Office of the County Commissioners, C/O Carrie Kipfer, County Administrator, P.O. Box 249, Wiscasset ME 04578. Lincoln County organizations are encouraged to apply for funding by December 31, 2024.


