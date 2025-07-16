LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is July 17, 2025. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of DAVID W. WILSON, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0158. June 10, 2025, M. Susan Wilson, 249 River Road, Boothbay, ME 04537, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARK HERBERT HEWSON, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0160. June 13, 2025, Krystle Gagne, 293 North Mountain Road, Jefferson, ME 04348, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MAYNZ A. PIMENTEL, late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0162. June 16, 2025, Natalie Moresco, 42 Green Street, Ashland, MA 01721, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ANN A. GUILD, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0170. June 26, 2025, John K. Herbert, III, 50 Congress St., Ste. 832, Boston, MA 02109, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ROGER GENE BRYANT, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0172. June 26, 2025, Brenda Lee Scherer, P.O. Box 978, Jefferson, ME 04348, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARY JANE BUCHAN, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0176. July 1, 2025, JoAnn Oliver, 490 East Neck Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DOROTHY LINDA PATRICK, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0177. July 2, 2025, Thomas K. Patrick Jr., 8 Saratoga Lane, Easton, MA 02375, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ELAINE MURDOCH, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0178. July 2, 2025, Raymond Menard, 500 Ocean Point Road, East Boothbay, ME 04544, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of KENNETH ALAN DAY JR., late of Dresden, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0140. July 2, 2025, Tamica Ann Day, 58 Naomi Avenue, Madison, ME 04950, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ERIC W. BARTER, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0183. July 9, 2025, Dylan T.B. Blackman, 37-1 Honey Hill Lane, Raymond, ME 04071, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of WILLIAM W. SPRAGUE, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0184. July 10, 2025, William W. Sprague Jr., 76 Pond Road, Manchester, ME 04351, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ELISHA MAE PEASLEE, late of Somerville, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0185. July 10, 2025, Dale Richard Peaslee, Seven Brann Road, Somerville, ME 04348, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JANET MAY COTTON, late of Bremen, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0188. July 11, 2025, Anne C. Mannheim, 65 Four Mile Village, Boxford, MA 01921, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATE: July 15, 2025

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

29-30

LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE MATTERS LISTED BELOW:

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on August 6, 2025. The requests may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

Estate of MICHAEL TIBOR SIPOS, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0174. Petition for Formal Probate of Will and Formal Appointment of Tibor Sipos Jr. as Personal Representative, whose attorney is Charles C. Hedrick, Esq., Norman, Hanson & DeTroy LLC, P.O. Box 4600, Portland, ME 04112-4600. (207)553-4763.

Estate of RICHARD A. BEAL, late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0187. Petition for Formal Probate of Will and Formal Appointment of Drucilla Beal as Personal Representative, whose attorney is Robert B. Gregory, Esq., P.O. Box 760, Damariscotta, ME 04543. (207)563-8104.

DATE: July 15, 2025

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

29-30

