NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR SITE AND STRUCTURAL ASSESSMENT OF THE LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S BUILDING

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lincoln County is seeking bids for a site and structural assessment of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Building.

Proposal(s) must be received by 2:00 pm on Friday, June 2, 2023. Refer to Lincoln County’s Request for Proposals (RFP) for additional information and respond as requested. RFP’s are available at the Lincoln County Commissioners’ Office, 32 High Street Wiscasset, ME from 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM Monday through Friday, on the Lincoln County website at www.lincolnountymaine.me, or by contacting the Finance Director at mrichardson@lincounty.me.

