Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

 
 
Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

LINCOLN COUNTY

at

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR SITE AND STRUCTURAL ASSESSMENT OF THE LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S BUILDING
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lincoln County is seeking bids for a site and structural assessment of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Building.
Proposal(s) must be received by 2:00 pm on Friday, June 2, 2023. Refer to Lincoln County’s Request for Proposals (RFP) for additional information and respond as requested. RFP’s are available at the Lincoln County Commissioners’ Office, 32 High Street Wiscasset, ME from 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM Monday through Friday, on the Lincoln County website at www.lincolnountymaine.me, or by contacting the Finance Director at mrichardson@lincounty.me.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^