LOBBY RENOVATION Lincoln Theater, Damariscotta, Maine



Lincoln Theater invites qualified construction professionals to submit proposals for the renovation of the theater’s historic (1875) lobby adhering to an approved architectural design.

Fully designed and ready to build this project involves the construction of a new location for the concessions booth, plumbing, electrical, and the enlargement of several doorways.

Work is to be completed by early-November 2025 in no more than a twelve week period.

Bids will be accepted until Friday, February 21, 2025.

A copy of the full request for proposals and the official bid form can be found on the theater’s website at
www.lincolntheater.org/rfp or by email at info@lincolntheater.org


