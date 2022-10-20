The United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) in cooperation with the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) proposes to fund improvements at the Safe Harbor Rockland Marina via a Boating Infrastructure Grant (BIG) awarded for the project through the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS).

The project consists of additional and improved docking capacity and new/improved utilities and amenities, particularly for transient vessels. The Safe Harbor Rockland marina is located at 60 Ocean Street in Rockland, Maine. An Environmental Assessment is required to ensure compliance with the National

Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

Interested parties may review the Environmental Assessment and provide comments at https://www.maine.gov/mdot/env/NEPA/public/index.shtml.

Comments regarding the Environmental Assessment can be submitted via the website or be directed to the attention of Chris Mayo, Maine Department of Transportation, Port and Freight, 16 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333-0016. Comments must be received by November 21, 2022.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

