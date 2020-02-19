Advanced Search
Maine Green Independent Party

at

Attention: Caucus to be held in Jefferson for
Maine Green Independent Party
Date: Wednesday, February 26 5:00 PM
Location: Jefferson Town Office, 58 Washington Road
(Rt. 126)

State law requires that parties hold caucuses in each election year in order to retain ballot access. Your attendance will help us fulfill this requirement. You will be briefed on presidential candidates and our important MGIP candidate running for the U.S. Senate seat of Susan Collins.
Called by former state co-chair of MGIP Jon Olsen
FMI 549-7787 (message will be noticed)

