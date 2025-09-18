Maine Yankee Community Advisory Panel Meeting

The 2025 annual meeting of the Maine Yankee Community Advisory Panel on Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage and Removal will be from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 30th, 2025 at the Montsweag Restaurant on Route 1 in Woolwich. Please park in the upper north side lot and use the ramp from the parking area to access the 2nd floor function room. The meeting will include updates by Maine Yankee and the State of Maine on activities at the Maine Yankee site and on the national spent nuclear fuel issue as well as a public comment period.

For more information contact Kathleen Capstick at kcapstick@3yankees.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

