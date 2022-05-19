Advanced Search
Maine Yankee Community Advisory Panel Meeting

at

The 2022 meeting of the Maine Yankee Community Advisory Panel on Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage and Removal will be from 4:00 – 6:00 PM Tuesday May 24th at the Montsweag Restaurant on Route 1 in Woolwich. Please park in the north side parking area and use the ramp from the parking lot to access the 2nd floor function room. The meeting will include updates by Maine Yankee and the State of Maine on activities
at the Maine Yankee site and on the national spent nuclear fuel issue status as well as a public comment period.

FMI contact Eric Howes at 207-577-1089,
ehowes@3yankees.com.

