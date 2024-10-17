The 2024 meeting of the Maine Yankee Community Advisory Panel on Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage and Removal will be

from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 29th at the Montsweag Restaurant on Route 1 in Woolwich. Please park in the upper

north side lot and use the ramp from the parking area to access the 2nd floor function room. The meeting will include updates

by Maine Yankee and the State of Maine on activities at the Maine Yankee site and on the national spent nuclear fuel issue

as well as a public comment period.

For more information contact Kathleen Capstick at kcapstick@3yankees.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

