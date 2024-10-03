The Lincoln County News
MaineDOT Public Notice

at

Availability to review and comment on the historic properties identified at the Waldoboro culvert replacement project (WIN #24243.00) and effects to the historic properties as a result of the proposed alternative

The MaineDOT project consists of a culvert replacement on State Route 220/Friendship Road, in Waldoboro, Lincoln County, Maine.

Federal regulation (36 CFR PART 800) requires MaineDOT and the Federal Highway Administration to provide notice and information about this project, its effect on historic properties, and seek public comment.
Interested parties may review this information at https://www.maine.gov/mdot/env/NEPA/public/index.shtml. Comments regarding the historic properties and project effects can be submitted via the web site or to Julie Senk at the following address. Comments must be received by October 16, 2024:

Maine Department of Transportation, Environmental Office
16 State House Station
Augusta, ME 04333


