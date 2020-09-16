Advanced Search
Medomak Valley High School will dispose of student records.

Cumulative academic records for the class of 2008, 2009, and 2010 will begin to be destroyed November 1, 2020. The school has observed the appropriated period for which students’ records must be maintained after their graduation. Copies of high school transcripts will be kept.
If you have any questions, please call
the high school Registrar at 832-5389, ext 112.

