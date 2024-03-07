Meeting Date Change

The Great Salt Bay Sanitary District has a change in date for our March 2024 Trustee Meeting.
Instead of March 13, the meeting will be held on Wednesday March 20 at 3:00 pm at the District Office at 121 Piper Mill Road in Damariscotta.
