Meeting Date Change

The Great Salt Bay Sanitary District has a change in date for our July 2025 Trustee Meeting.

Instead of July 9, the meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 16 at 5:00 pm at the District Office at 121 Piper Mill Road in Damariscotta.


