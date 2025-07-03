Meeting Date Change

The Great Salt Bay Sanitary District has a change in date for our July 2025 Trustee Meeting.
Instead of July 9, the meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 16 at 5:00 pm at the District Office at 121 Piper Mill Road in Damariscotta.
Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years
