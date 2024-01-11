Advanced Search
Meeting Date Change Correction

The Great Salt Bay Sanitary District has a change in date for our January 2024 Trustee Meeting.

Instead of Jan. 10 at 5:00 pm, the meeting will be held on Jan. 17 at 5:00 pm at the District Office at 121 Piper Mill Road in Damariscotta.

