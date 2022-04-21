Advanced Search
Newcastle Residents Notice of Public Hearing

The Taniscot Fire & Emergency Services Ordinance of the Town of Newcastle is scheduled for a Public Hearing at 7:00 pm at the Community Room on April 25,2022 prior to the Selectmen’s meeting. Copies of the ordinance are available at the town office and on the website www.newcastlemaine.us

