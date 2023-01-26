Advanced Search
Newcastle Residents Rescheduled Due to Inclement Weather – Notice: Select Board Public Workshop & Select Board Meeting

The Newcastle Select Board will hold a public workshop at 6pm and a Select Board Meeting at 7 pm on January 30 at the Clayton Huntley Jr. Fire Station located at 86 River Rd., Newcastle 04553.
The meetings were cancelled due to inclement weather on January 23, 2023.

