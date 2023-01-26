The Newcastle Select Board will hold a public workshop at 6pm and a Select Board Meeting at 7 pm on January 30 at the Clayton Huntley Jr. Fire Station located at 86 River Rd., Newcastle 04553.
The meetings were cancelled due to inclement weather on January 23, 2023.
Newcastle Residents Rescheduled Due to Inclement Weather – Notice: Select Board Public Workshop & Select Board Meeting
