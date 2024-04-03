Please take notice that Midcoast Solar, LLC (Applicant), with an office located at 6 Balsam Circle, New Harbor, Maine 04554, this notice is sent to inform you that on or around March 28, 2024, the Applicant plans to file a Decommissioning Plan for approval under 35-A M.R.S. §§ 3491 through 3496, An Act To Ensure Decommissioning of Solar Energy Developments.

The Applicant, LLC is proposing to construct the Newcastle Solar Project (Project), a proposed 0.99-MW-AC ground-mounted solar electric generation facility to be constructed on approximately 11.72 acres of privately-held lands, noted on Map 3 as Lot 24 of the Town of Newcastle tax maps. The project will consist of photovoltaic solar panels mounted on steel racking surrounded by safety fencing. Electricity generated by the Project will be routed through overhead electrical cabling that will connect to the Central Maine Power local distribution grid on Route 1. Please see the attached Project Location Map for more information.

A request for a public hearing or a request that the Board of Environmental Protection assume jurisdiction over this application must be received by the MDEP in writing, no later than 20 days after the application is found by the MDEP to be complete and is accepted for processing. A public hearing may or may not be held at the discretion of the Commissioner or Board of Environmental Protection. Public comment on the application will be accepted throughout the processing of the application.

The application will be filed at the MDEP’s office in Augusta. Any member of the public may request an electronic copy of the application by calling the regional office. A copy of the application will also be available for inspection at the Town Office in Newcastle located at 4 Pump Street. Written public comments may be sent to the regional office in Augusta at the following address: Maine Department of Environmental Protection, Central Maine Regional Office, 17 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333.

