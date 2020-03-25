Nobleboro Emergency Task Force:

The Town of Nobleboro has implemented an Emergency Task Force to discuss issues and concerns in our community.

The task force is here to help and discuss the needs of our residents. We will meet again Monday, March 30 @ 8:00am.

We ask if you have questions or concerns for the Task Force to discuss please call the Town Office so we can add it to our agenda. You can also email the information to townclerk@tidewater.net.

(We are limited to how many can attend so we ask you to email or call the office. We will give the information to Task Force to discuss and then one of them will call you with your answer.)

Thank you from your Emergency Task Force Team- Your Selectmen, Fire Dept, School Board Committee Chair, TS Manager, Road Commissioner, Health Officer, Town Clerk, and LC Sheriff.

