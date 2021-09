On Monday, September 13, 2021, the Nobleboro Fire and Rescue Department will be conducting Annual Hose Testing at the Boat Launch on Lake Pemaquid in Nobleboro.

During the day, Starting at 8:00 am until 2:30 pm, launching of boats will not be blocked but the parking when you first come in will be blocked for the lengths of hose to be tested.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print