1) Nobleboro Fire and Rescue is seeking sealed proposals/bids for the purchases of seventeen (17) open circuit, self-contained breathing apparatus and related components for use. The new SCBA will replace all the departments 17 units which are 2008 4.5 Scotts.

2) Nobleboro Fire and Rescue is seeking sealed proposals/bids for the purchases of one (1) compressed breathing air compressor, cascade, fill station and installation. It is the intent of these specifications to select an experienced Contractor for the sale and delivery of one compressed breathing air compressor and related equipment for use by the Nobleboro Fire & Rescue Volunteer Department.

Bid Packets can be picked up at the town office or

on the town’s website under Town Notices or

the Nobleboro Fire Dept.

Proposals shall consist of one (1) signed original and one

(1) copy, submitted in a sealed envelope plainly marked “SEALED COMPRESSED BREATHING AIR COMPRESSOR, CASCASE SYSTEM; AND SCBA FILL STATION BID

– DO NOT OPEN WITH REGULAR MAIL”

**Bids must be received at the Town Office of

Nobleboro, 192 US HWY 1, Nobleboro, Maine 04555

no later than Monday, September 27th 2021 at 12pm EST. **

Bids will be open on September 29th, 2021 at 530pm EST

at the Nobleboro Town Office in the conference room.

(The Town of Nobleboro reserves the right to accept or reject any bids for the best interest of the town, and to accept minor deviations from the minimum standards specified)

