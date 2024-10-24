•Bid sheets are available at the Nobleboro Town Office or at the Jefferson Town Office during regular business hours

•Bids close and need to be at the ‘Nobleboro Town Office”

by 4:30pm on Thursday , November 7, 2024

•Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked

“Transfer Station Snowplow Bid 2024-2025”

Awarded bidders must be able to meet all town requirements.

•Bids will be opened at The Nobleboro Selectmen’s Meeting on Wednesday, November 20, at 6pm

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

