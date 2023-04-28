Advanced Search
Nobleboro Select Board

at

The Nobleboro Select Board
is soliciting bids for Hot Topping.

Spec sheets may be picked up at the Nobleboro Town Office during regular office hours, may be downloaded from the Town website, nobleboro.maine.gov, or can be emailed during office hours. Bids close at 4:30 pm on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Bids will be opened at the Select Board Meeting, Wednesday, May 10 @ 6:00 pm at the Nobleboro Town Office. The Select Board reserves the right to accept any and all bids and to act in the best interest of the Town.

