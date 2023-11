The Select Board of South Bristol will hold a public wharf hearing on November 9, 2023 for the application of:

Jeffrey Poole, to stabilize shoreline, construct a pier, gangway and float at 30 Poole Lane, South Bristol, Maine.

Map 24 Lot 04

Hearing will be held at the South Bristol Town Office

470 Clarks Cove Road Walpole

November 9, 2023 at 6:30 pm

