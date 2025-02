Nomination papers for candidates for town office to be voted on May 17, 2025 are available from February 5, 2025 to March 17, 2025 at the Town Clerk’s Office

Tuesdays 1-6 PM and Thursdays 1-5 PM.

Offices to be voted for are:

One Member of the Select Board, Assessor of Taxes,

Overseer of the Poor for 3 years

Town Clerk for 1 year

Treasurer for 1 year

Tax Collector for 1 year

Road Commissioner for 1 year

1 Member of the School Committee for 3 years

2 Members of the Planning Board for 3 years

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print