Blue Sky Towers IV proposes to build a 192-foot lattice Communications Tower/Structure at the approx. vicinity of 2734 Friendship Road, Waldoboro, Lincoln County, ME 04572 (44.036361, -69.32582).

Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Reggie Torres, r.torres@trileaf.com, 9 Cornerstone Square #314, Westford,

MA 01886, (410) 853-7128

