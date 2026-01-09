The Waldoboro Police Department has in its possession several firearms and other property and is attempting to determine the rightful owner or owners.

If you are the owner or are entitled to the possession of any firearm or property that is in the possession of the Waldoboro Police Department, please contact the Police Department at 832-4500. Be prepared to provide credible evidence that you are the rightful owner of said property.

Any unclaimed firearm will be properly disposed of by the Waldoboro Police Department as stated by Department Policy.

