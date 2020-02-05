Nomination papers for candidates for town offices to be voted on May 15, 2020 are available from February 5, 2020 to March 16, 2020 at the Town Clerk’s Office, Monday evenings 7-9 PM, Tuesdays and Thursdays 1:30-5 PM.
Offices to be voted for are:
One Selectman, Assessor of Taxes, Overseer of the Poor for 3 years
Town clerk for 1 year
Treasurer for 1 year
Tax Collector for l year
Road Commissioner for 1 year
I Member of the School Committee for 3 years
1 Member of the Planning Board for 3 years
NOTICE EDGECOMB RESIDENTS
